National Comedy Center to digitally preserve archives of Lucille Ball

Family pictures and handwritten notes belonging to late American actress-comedian Lucille Ball will be digitally preserved in her hometown as part of a new project being undertaken by the National Comedy Center.
The National Comedy Center announced plans to digitize archives of Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum on the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of 'I Love Lucy' star, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Lucille's telegrams, behind the scenes production papers, and other material that wasn't exhibited earlier, will now be made accessible to the public.
The National Comedy Center opened near Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum last year. The centre celebrates all comedy as an art form.
Lucille Ball was nominated for 13 Emmys and won four times. She also won the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1979. She was married to actor Desi Arnaz from 1940 to 1960.
