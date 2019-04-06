Makers share a pic from sets of Salman Khan's 'Bharat'

-
Co-producer of Salman-Katrina starrer 'Bharat', Atul Agnihotri on Saturday shared a picture of the lead actors from sets of the movie.
The 'Bajrangi Bhaijan' actor can be seen donning an off-white kurta pyjama and cool black eyewear, enjoying a beautiful sunset.
Atul Agnihotri took to his Instagram handle and shared the picture captioned: "#Bharat #candid #onlocation #memories #Malta @BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm."
The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar has been garnering attention on social media, ever since the release of its trailer, which left Salman Khan fans spellbound and wanting for more.
The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi.
Bharat is slated to release on Eid 2019.
