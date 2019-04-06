Makers share a pic from sets of Salman Khan's 'Bharat'

of Salman-Katrina starrer 'Bharat', on Saturday shared a picture of the lead actors from sets of the movie.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijan' can be seen donning an off-white kurta pyjama and cool black eyewear, enjoying a beautiful sunset.

took to his handle and shared the picture captioned: "# #candid #onlocation #memories #Malta @BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm."

[{d208f4c3-5569-4570-bdc9-f75fc731f058:intradmin/insta.JPG}]

The film directed by has been garnering attention on social media, ever since the release of its trailer, which left fans spellbound and wanting for more.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, and

is slated to release on Eid 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)