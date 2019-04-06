More details from 'Angrezi Medium' revealed

A day after Irrfan began shooting for Dinesh Vijan's 'Angrezi Medium', some more insights into the film have been revealed.
Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh put out on Twitter some exclusive information about the film.
"Emotional moment when Irrfan joined us for #AngreziMedium, says producer Dinesh Vijan... Xclusiv info on the film: Irrfan runs a mithai shop. Deepak Dobriyal plays his brother and Manu Rishi, their cousin, all rivals in mithai biz. Radhika Madan plays Irrfan's daughter."
Irrfan plays a 'mithai wala' in the film. On the other hand, his brother and cousin, too run mithai shops. All three are rivals to each other.
Meanwhile 'Patakha' fame Radhika Madan plays the daughter of Irrfan Khan.
Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit 'Hindi Medium' in which Irrfan played the role of a rich businessman from Delhi.
Irrfan was last seen in debutant Akarsh Khurana's 'Karwaan' alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan.
