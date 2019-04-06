More details from 'Angrezi Medium' revealed

A day after began shooting for Dinesh Vijan's 'Angrezi Medium', some more insights into the film have been revealed.

and trade analyst, put out on some exclusive information about the film.

"Emotional moment when joined us for #AngreziMedium, says .. Xclusiv info on the film: runs a mithai shop. plays his brother and Manu Rishi, their cousin, all rivals in mithai biz. plays Irrfan's daughter."

Irrfan plays a 'mithai wala' in the film. On the other hand, his brother and cousin, too run mithai shops. All three are rivals to each other.

Meanwhile 'Patakha' fame plays the daughter of

is the sequel to the 2017 hit 'Hindi Medium' in which Irrfan played the role of a from

Irrfan was last seen in debutant Akarsh Khurana's 'Karwaan' alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)