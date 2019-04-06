JUST IN
Business Standard

B-town celebrates and extends wishes for Gudhi Padwa

ANI 

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media on Saturday to wish their fans and friends Happy Gudhi Padwa, a springtime festival that marks the traditional New Year for Marathis and Konkani Hindus.

Urmila Matondkar took to her twitter handle and posted a picture while doing Lavani dance:

"Celebrating the festival and the traditions of Gudi Padwa with my friends of Swanand Yoga Group, Charkop. #AapliMumbaichiMulagi," she tweeted.

Bhumi Pednekar too posted her picture on Twitter with the caption: til gudd ghyaa,godd' godd' bolaa #HappyGudiPadwa #GoodMorning #marathimulghi #happynewyear

Amitabh Bachchan also sent out his wishes to his fans, family and friends and tweeted:

T 3143 - Happy Gudi Padwa greetings .. greetings too for Chaitr - Shukl , for the Navratre to follow .. for the beginning of a new year as per our ancient Calendar !

The streets of Mumbai are jam-packed with processions, dancing and festive foods to welcome the Hindu near with joy and happiness. Also, the houses are decorated with colourful rangolis, a special Gudhi flag with flowers, mango and Neem leaves topped with upturned silver or copper vessel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 15:16 IST

