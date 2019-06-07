Maldives all set for PM Modi's 'historic' visit

The is all set to welcome for a "historic" bilateral visit, his first after coming to power for a second consecutive term.

The visit is in tune with the ' first policy' of Male and 'Neighbourhood First' policy of The streets in Male are lined up flags of and Maldives, to welcome PM Modi and his delegation.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in the island nation on Saturday afternoon for a two-day visit.

"It is a very historic visit. It will allow us to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. All preparation is in place. It is a big honour for us as the visit has been given the status of a state visit, " of to Maldives, Sunjay Sudhir, told ANI.

"This visit also epitomises 'India First' policy of and 'Neighbourhood First' policy of India. India is perhaps Maldives' most important partner", he added

The will meet and the two leaders are expected to sign several agreements related to customs cooperation, capacity building, defence and connectivity issues.

They will also jointly inaugurate a couple of projects, including the crucial coastal surveillance radar system, which is key to enhancing maritime security in the region.

The is also scheduled to address the

"This is only the second time that any foreign leader will address the Majlis (Maldives Parliament)," said.

Last Month, the unanimously passed a resolution for inviting Modi to address the House during his visit.

Besides Solih, Modi will also meet and of Majlis (the Maldivian Parliament) and former

Modi had earlier visited the island nation in November last year to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, who assumed office after defeating in the presidential polls.

During Solih's visit to India in December, had announced financial assistance of USD 1.4 billion to Male.

Modi will visit on June 9.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)