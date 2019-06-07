Sweden: Blast rips through apartment block in Linkoping

At least 20 ambulances are responding to a major blast at an apartment block here on Friday morning.

Quoting Swedish daily Aftonbladet, reported that the explosion occurred at around 9 am.

"We started to get a large number of calls from people about a heavy explosion in central Linkoping, on Hamngatan. Windows have been blown away, and we are in place to secure the site. We have blocked the area and are working on getting a picture of exactly what has happened," Linkoping Police's told the Swedish newspaper.

"I was standing in the shower when I noticed that the whole house was shaking. It rumbled like thunder," one of the witnesses, Pontus Johansson, added.

The casualty figure or the number of injured is not known yet.

