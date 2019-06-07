Afghan forces seize control over Taliban influenced district

on Friday seized control over district in central province which fell into influence last year.

The clearance operation is still ongoing in the district.

"From the beginning of Al- operation (Taliban's spring offensive), they (Taliban) had planned to capture three provinces... So far, no district has fallen to militants," Tolo News quoted Acting as saying.

"So far, we have retaken control of one of the fallen districts and will retake other parts of the country in the near future," he added.

Last month, the Afghan security forces retook control of district in central

is yet to comment on that.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)