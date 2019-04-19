Mali's prime minister, cabinet resigns

Just months before the presidential elections, Mali's Idrissa Maiga and his cabinet resigned on Friday.

Maiga "presented to the his resignation along with that of the members of his government," France 24 has quoted president's office as saying.

has reportedly accepted Maiga's decision to quit.

This comes a month after a horrific massacre of Fulani community members carried out by the Dogon ethnic group in which nearly 160 people were killed.

Maiga is of the ruling Rally for (RPM), which Keita founded.

