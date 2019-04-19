Mali's prime minister, cabinet resigns

Just months before the presidential elections, Mali's Prime Minister Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga and his cabinet resigned on Friday.
Maiga "presented to the president his resignation along with that of the members of his government," France 24 has quoted president's office as saying.
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has reportedly accepted Maiga's decision to quit.
This comes a month after a horrific massacre of Fulani community members carried out by the Dogon ethnic group in which nearly 160 people were killed.
Maiga is vice-chairman of the ruling Rally for Mali (RPM), which Keita founded.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
