Mueller report released; confirms Russian meddling in 2016 US Presidential elections

The Department of Justice on Thursday released a redacted version of the special Robert Mueller's report.

The 22-month long investigation into the alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 was unable to clear US in the matter, stating that the President's action and intent "present difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred," reported

Titled "Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election", the report further states that the Trump campaign knew they would benefit from Russia's illegal actions to influence the action, but did not take criminal steps to help.

"After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, and hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the special confirmed that the Russian government-sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election, but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those schemes," said in a press conference before the release of the report.

Mueller also made it clear that can continue to investigate Trump.

The report further states that following the that the "Special Counsel's office was investigating whether the had obstructed justice," Trump directed his to remove special

"On June 17, 2017, the called McGahn at home and directed him to call the and say that the had conflicts of interest and must be removed. McGahn did not carry out the direction, however, deciding that he would resign rather than trigger what he regarded as a potential Saturday Night Massacre," the report read.

The report further stated that Trump's efforts to influence the investigation were "mostly unsuccessful", largely because "the person surrounding the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his request."

The report also said that Mueller declined to subpoena the President because it would "delay" the investigation.

Following the release of the report, Trump described the investigation as a "total victory for the President," reports

The statement sent out by Trump's read, "This vindication of the President is an important step forward for the country and a strong reminder that this type of abuse must never be permitted to occur again."

The nearly 400-page Mueller report released on Thursday is the redacted version of the full report. The other, less-redacted version will be given to a limited number of members.

The report includes the Special Counsel's findings from the 22-month long investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 which saw incumbent US President and former rise to power.

