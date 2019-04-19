Stark differences between Mueller and Barr's conclusions, say Pelosi and Schumer

Hours after the release of Special Robert Mueller's report on Thursday, and Democratic said that there were "stark" differences between what and have said.

"Barr presented a conclusion that the did not obstruct justice while Mueller's report appears to undercut that finding," said and Schumer, in a joint statement.

According to CNN, several Democrats are also demanding the release of the unredacted version of the report.

"It's clear is acting as Trump's (US Donald) personal attorney, not America's," wrote on Twitter, adding, "Our country demands and deserves full transparency. That is why we must hear directly from Mueller. #MuellerReport."Jerrold Nadler, of the House Judiciary Committee, requested that Mueller testify to panel "no later than May 23".

Adam Schiff, Democratic House Intelligence Committee, said Mueller has been invited to testify in front of the committee. "After a two-year investigation, the public deserves the facts, not Barr's political spin," he said.

The Department of Justice on Thursday released a redacted version of Mueller's report.

The 22-month long investigation into the alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 was unable to clear Trump in the matter, stating that the President's action and intent "present difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred," reported

Titled "Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election", the report further states that the Trump campaign knew they would benefit from Russia's illegal actions to influence the election, but did not take criminal steps to help.

"After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, and hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the special confirmed that the sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election, but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those schemes," said in a press conference before the release of the report.

Mueller also made it clear that can continue to investigate Trump.The report further states that following that the "Special Counsel's office was investigating whether the had obstructed justice," Trump had directed his to remove Mueller.

"On June 17, 2017, the President called McGahn at home and directed him to call the and say that the Special had conflicts of interest and must be removed. McGahn did not carry out the direction, however, deciding that he would resign rather than trigger what he regarded as a potential Saturday Night Massacre," the report read.

The report further stated that Trump's efforts to influence the investigation were "mostly unsuccessful", largely because "the person surrounding the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his request.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)