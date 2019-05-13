Assam: Hindu family donates land for Muslim burial ground

Breaking religious barriers and going an extra mile to strengthen the bond between two communities, a Hindu family from district donated a piece of land for expansion of a Muslim burial ground.

The family of late Karunakanta Bhuyan, which stays at Gorehaga village in North Lakhimpur, donated 0.84 acres to the (graveyard), which is located near the North railway station.

Notably, the burial ground also shares its border with a Hindu crematorium ground.

On May 4, the governing body of Committee organized a meeting where the family of Bhuyan donated the land. Later, they were felicitated for their great gesture.

Committee's chairman, Dr chaired the meeting and expressed gratitude to all the people involved for this initiative.

