Congress candidates hit back at Mamata's RSS jibe

Hitting back at for trying to link two of its candidates to the RSS, the on Monday accused her of trying to sow the seed of suspicion among the minorities about the Congress, and reminded her of her past relations with the BJP.

"The knows very well that there is no existence of the RSS in And people in also know this," said Congress' Baharampur candidate and sitting

Addressing election meetings at Beldanga and Domkal of district, had accused the (RSS) of helping and providing funds to Chowdhury and Congress' Jangipur candidate and incumbent Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former

Chowdhury took a dig at for having called the RSS leaders "true patriots" at a programme organised by the organisation in years back.

"The regards the RSS as 'patriotic', because he had given this certificate to RSS in at a meeting in She was an invitee in the RSS programme. So it was actually you who had praised the RSS, not we," said Chowdhury, also a former state

The meeting Chowdhury referred to had taken place in September 2003. Banerjee had attended a book release programme organised by the RSS in where its top brass was present.

There Banerjee had reportedly called the RSS leaders "true patriots" and said: "I know you love the country, you care for even small, remote areas of the country". She had also sought RSS support to fight the Communists, who were in power then in West Bengal.

"By saying in that and Abhijit are involved with the RSS, she is trying to create some suspicion and confusion about the in the mind of the minorities and the religious-minded Muslims," said Chowdhury.

also joined the issue with Banerjee. "Congress has never joined the RSS. But who was a member of (former Prime Minister) Atal Behari Vajpayee's cabinet? Not us."

Banerjee had served as Railway and in Vajpayee's cabinet.

--IANS

ssp/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)