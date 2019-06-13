Mamata-led govt machinery is completely 'defunct': Congress MP to WB Governor

In the wake of ongoing unrest in West Bengal, on Thursday wrote a letter to Keshri Nath stating that the is completely "defunct" and "total anarchy" prevailed in the state.

Concerned over law and order situation in the state, Chowdhary said "Law and order situation in the state has collapsed, Government is immune! Blood bath is very common and medical fraternity is concerned for their lives viz a viz common citizens."

"I would like to draw your attention that there is total anarchy prevails in the state of as on date! is completely defunct and Police are engaged to save their skin and job that depends on the whims and wills of one and only, the of the state," he added.

Attacking Banerjee, the from Baharampur said, "Attacks on political opponents have been common in this great state, the goons under political patronage have been terrorising ordinary people irrespective of caste, creed, religion and/or noble professionalist."

"The recent attack on junior doctors may not be a stray incident, it shows inaction by the most partial commanded by the who is the herself," he claimed.

This comes after the earlier on Wednesday baton charged BJP workers at Bepin Behari Ganguly Street here, while they were protesting the alleged political killings in the state.

The ruckus broke out when BJP workers were marching towards Lal Bazar, raising slogans against In order to control the situation, police also used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool territory by winning 18 seats in the polls, restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 the party had won in 2014 polls. Front stands totally marginalised. The polls have come to a close, but TMC and BJP are still at loggerheads in the state.

