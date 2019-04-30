Man held for killing minor, raping dead body

A was held for allegedly killing a minor and having intercourse with the corpse, the police said here on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Sonu Saini was working as a in a poultry farm, who lured the girl to an unfrequented place while the minor's family was busy harvesting crops.

"He allegedly tried to rape the girl but as she raised an alarm and started screaming, he suffocated her to death and subsequently raped her dead body," said Praveen Singh Kosai, Investigating in the case told ANI over the phone.

Preliminary probe revealed that the girl's family had come from to work at a farm where the accused was living with his family and the deceased was last seen with him.

"A case of section 302 (murder), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. The accused has also committed to his crime during the interrogation. Evidence too has confirmed his involvement in the alleged crime.," said Senior of Police (SSP) Haridwar, Janmejay Khanduri.

The postmortem reports are yet to arrive while further investigation in the matter is underway.

