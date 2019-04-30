First Indian Army Mountaineering Expedition to Mt Makalu led to discovery of 'Yeti' footprints

has claimed that its Expedition Team sited a series of huge mysterious footprints measuring 32 inches by 15 inches on April 09, while acclimatizing at Langmale Kharka, at a height of 3500 metres above sea level, close to Base Camp.

The footprints are believed to be that of elusive snowman 'Yeti'. The expedition team collected videos and photographic evidence.

Makalu-Barun Park has been the traditional site wherein such footprints have been sighted in past. However, footprints in such large numbers have been sighted for the first time by an Expedition team.

Previous encounters of footprints of the mythological 'Yeti' also known as the 'Abominable Snowman' have taken place in this area, with the earliest known photograph taken by a British explorer in 1951.

The expedition to Mt Makalu, which is 8485 metres high, consisted of 18 members and was flagged off from on March 27.

The team had begun their journey towards the Base Camp on April 02.

Evidences have been photographed and will be properly examined when the expedition returns. Army sources claim that the photographs were shared on so that the issue could be addressed in a "scientific way."

As part of the Mount expedition, the team will climb the fifth highest mountain in the world.

The expedition team is being led by and comprises of four officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and 11 other ranks.

The team is presently at and is likely to attempt the Makalu summit in the second week of May. It is expected to de-induct to by last week of May or in the first week of June.

