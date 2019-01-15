Man held for threatening to kidnap Delhi CM's daughter

The Police on Tuesday detained a man in connection with an anonymous mail received by Arvind Kejriwal's office on January 9, threatening to kidnap his daughter

The detained suspect has been identified as Vikas, a resident of district in He was preparing for the (SSC) examinations for a government.

was detained by the of Police from area in Uttar Pradesh, where he had gone to meet his sister. Following the detention, he was interrogated by the police.

According to sources in the Police, a non-cognisable report (NCR) has been filed in the case and the detained suspect may be brought to Delhi for further investigation.

On January 9, the office of Delhi received an anonymous mail that threatened to kidnap Kejriwal's daughter

The letter reads: "We will kidnap your daughter. Do what you can to protect her." Swinging into action, the deployed a (PSO) for Kejriwal's daughter Harshita.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)