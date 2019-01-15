Man held for threatening to kidnap Delhi CM's daughter

The Delhi Police on Tuesday detained a man in connection with an anonymous mail received by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office on January 9, threatening to kidnap his daughter Harshita Kejriwal.
The detained suspect has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar. He was preparing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations for a government.
Vikas was detained by the Cyber Crime Unit of the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Rae Bareli area in Uttar Pradesh, where he had gone to meet his sister. Following the detention, he was interrogated by the police.
According to sources in the Delhi Police, a non-cognisable report (NCR) has been filed in the case and the detained suspect may be brought to Delhi for further investigation.
On January 9, the office of Delhi Chief Minister received an anonymous mail that threatened to kidnap Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal.
The letter reads: "We will kidnap your daughter. Do what you can to protect her." Swinging into action, the Delhi Police deployed a Protective Service Officer (PSO) for Kejriwal's daughter Harshita.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU