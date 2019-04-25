J-K : Govt college students protest demanding hoisting of national flag

The students of Government Degree College, on Wednesday staged a protest against the college administration for allegedly not paying heed to their plea regarding hoisting the in the college.

The protesting students later hoisted the at the college gate after being denied permission to do so by the college Principal.

"Day before yesterday, students come to us demanding that should be hoisted somewhere in the college building. They also wrote to us. I assured them that a decision would be taken after consulting staff and following rules, but they insisted that we must take a decision within one or two days," said Pawan Kumar Varma, Principal.

"Today they protested and hoisted the national flag at the college gate. We have demanded adequate police security at college gate," said principal.

He said that some outsiders were also involved along with college students in the protest.

"Some outsiders were also present in the protest. However, whenever the national flag will be hoisted, the state flag of will also be hoisted along with it," said Varma.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)