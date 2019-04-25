Odisha: Patkura assembly elections on May 19

The has announced that assembly elections, which was scheduled to be held on April 29 but was countermanded following the death of BJD candidate will now be held on May 19.

The apex poll body also announced May 1 as the last last date of filing nominations by candidates.

"Election for assembly constituency had been adjourned because of the demise of BJD candidate Now with EC's orders, the process has recommenced, BJD is authorised to nominate a candidate," said Surendra Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer,

"The last date for filing nominations is May 1. The election will be held on May 19. Counting will be held as usual on May 23," he added.

The from constituency passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The veteran leader, 83, had represented Patkura constituency twice -- 2009 and 2014. He was also a four-time MLA from seat.

