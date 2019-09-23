Man rescued after he threatened to commit suicide in a hotel

-
A 31-year-old man was rescued after he threatened to commit suicide in a private hotel in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Sunday.
A K Jaiswal, Fire Service Officer, said: "Sandeep alias Arman Malik was staying in a hotel with his wife and the man was in depression because of some case of divorce or rape."
Some argument took place bween husband and wife. He first climbed six floors and thereafter reached the terrace of the hotel for committing suicide, he said.
He was rescued and was handed to Nihal Vihar police station for questioning.
