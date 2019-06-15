Man thrashed for staring at couple; dies during treatment

A 23-year-old man, named Sai, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment days after he was thrashed by a for staring at him while he was being intimate with his girlfriend, police said.

According to Ramgopalpet police, in the wee hours of June 13, Balakrishna along with his friends and Mahesh came to Tank Bund to celebrate his birthday.

After the celebration, while they were returning back to their houses, the trio saw a person consuming alcohol and being intimate with his girlfriend on the Necklace Road. As they started staring at them, the person, named started abusing the trio and a verbal spat started between them.

later took a stone and attacked Sai, which resulted in severe bleeding injury on his head, police shared.

Immediately after receiving a complaint, the police reached the spot and shifted to local a hospital for treatment and nabbed the accused A case was registered under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code against him and he was sent to judicial remand.

was shifted to for better treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries today. The accused, Junaid, is a from Miryalguda and has 16 criminal cases against him.

