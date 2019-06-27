Man torches self after consuming poison during demolition drive in Delhi

A man torched himself after consuming poison during a demolition drive conducted by the government here in Bawana area on Thursday, police said.

Soon after the incident, the man was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His body has been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The identity of the man is yet to be revealed by the police.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

