Mangaluru police seizes unauthorized cash from a KSRTC bus

Mangaluru city police seized Rs 1 crore from a KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) bus, which was in operation without any valid document. A person named Manjunath has been arrested in connection with the case.
"During morning rounds in North Police Station, we seized Rs 1 crore from one Manjunath who is 56 years old and resident of Malleswaram. No documents were produced for the said amount," said Sandeep Patil, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru.
"This cash seizure is a result of intensified morning beats. We had received information about the movement of such cash in large amounts. Some rowdy elements were planning robbery, extortion. One such incident was registered last year in Urwa. To prevent such offences, we had increased morning beat from last 3 days," added the Police Commissioner.
