2 BJP MPs back Godse, Shah does fire fight

With two lawmakers fuelling further a raging controversy, President on Friday stepped into do some fire fighting and hinted at disciplinary action after and another party from Karnataka backed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram

Though both Hegde and Kateel, who are not new to stoking controversies with their statements, claimed to have withdrawn their tweets, Shah said the comments of the two MPs and that of candidate were their personal opinions and the party has nothing to do with it. He has referred them to the party's for a report.

Following up on Thakur's remarks on Thursday, Hegde, from Uttara Kannada, took to and wrote, "Am glad that 7 decades later today's generation debates in a changed perceptional environment and gives good scope for the condemned to be heard upon. #NathuramGodse would have finally felt happy with this debate."

However, he later deleted the post and claimed that his account was hacked.

"My account has been breached twice in the past one week and certain tweets have been posted on my timeline which has been discarded and deleted. Regret the posts attributed to me," he said in a fresh tweet.

In another post, Hedge wrote, "My account was hacked since yesterday. There is no question of justifying Gandhi ji's murder. There can be no sympathy or justification of Gandhi ji's murder. We all have full respect for Gandhi ji's contribution to the nation."

Kateel, from Dakshina Kannada, reportedly tweeted, " killed one, Kasab killed 72, killed 17,000. You judge who is more cruel in this?" Kateel later deleted the post and apologised on the

Apparently upset over the three leader's comments, president took to and said that whatever they said are their personal opinions and not related to the party.

"Statements of Ananthkumar Hegde, and are their personal opinions. BJP has nothing to do with it. They have withdrawn their statements and apologized. BJP has taken their statements seriously and sent these statements to disciplinary committee," he said.

"The disciplinary committee will seek explanation from all the three leaders and will submit the report to the party within 10 days," Shah added.

Thakur, the BJP candidate from Bhopal, had on Thursday sparked outrage after she called a "true patriot".

When questioned about Kamal Haasan's remark that India's first terrorist was a Hindu (in reference to Godse), Thakur had said, " was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'."

A red-faced BJP denounced those remarks and asked her to apologise in public.

Thakur first refused to apologise but complied with the party's directive. "If someone has been hurt then I apologise for it. What did for this country cannot be forgotten. I respect him a lot. My statement was misinterpreted and twisted by the media," she told ANI on Thursday night.

