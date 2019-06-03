Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG) appoints Subrat Mohanty as Group President

Education & Medical Group (MEMG), a privately held conglomerate focused on education, and research, today announced the appointment of as its

Mohanty shall spearhead performance and strategy across the group's interests in education, and He has extensive prior experience in scaling up businesses, understanding digital trends and transforming traditional enterprises, thereby infusing new & practices.

"On behalf of MEMG, I welcome on board to lead some of our key initiatives. His understanding of scaling business, recognizing trends at an early stage, a comprehensive grasp of the customers' needs, and transformative leadership is critical in driving the next phase of growth for the company," said S Vaitheeswaran, MD & CEO, MEMG.

"MEMG, with its rich legacy and a strong vision, embodies the spirit of emerging Catering to key sectors, that not only transform the economy but also act as tools to empower the society, the group has augmented its leadership position through path-breaking ideas and innovative products. I am honoured to be a part of this exciting organization," said

In his current role, he shall focus on building synergies for expansion of the existing businesses especially those at Global Education Services (MaGE), ProLearn, MeritTrac, Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, as well as, develop new engines of growth, both in the national and international markets.

MaGE is a in professional learning and assessments; Manipal ProLearn offers a variety of professional certification courses across varied domains. The Manipal Global Academy of partners with leading public and private sector organizations in the sector, providing training in order to upskill and enhance productivity in the sector. is a leading provider of testing for corporates, educational institutions and government bodies.

Prior to assuming his current role, Subrat was the at HDFC Life, responsible for a wide range of functions including strategy, operations, technology, digital and He was a key member of the senior leadership team at for over 8 years during a period of rapid growth and value creation. He has also donned leadership roles at and started his career at (now Accenture).

Mohanty holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Rourkela and an MBA from of Management,

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)