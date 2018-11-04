Manoj Tiwari gets into scuffle with AAP supporters at Signature Bridge inauguration

A scuffle broke out between supporters of the led by and the (AAP) supporters at the inauguration event of the here in the capital on Sunday.

was allegedly stopped by the police and AAP supporters from attending the event.

Speaking to the media following the tussle, Tiwari said, "I am a from this area. I got the work for this bridge restarted and this is how is treating me."

"I was invited to the inauguration event. So what is the problem? Am I a criminal? Why have the police surrounded me? I'm here to welcome him (Arvind Kejriwal). The AAP and police have misbehaved with me," he further said while lashing out at the AAP government, led by

The 575-meter bride is to be inaugurated by the today, following which it will be open for public use.

The project aims to reduce and traffic congestion between the north-eastern and northern parts of the capital.

The bridge, built over the Yamuna River, will be the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in

The bridge also includes a at the top of the bride, although it will not be available for public use for at least another three months, according to The deck offers a panoramic view of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)