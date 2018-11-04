Manoj Tiwari gets into scuffle with AAP supporters at Signature Bridge inauguration

A scuffle broke out between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by state party chief Manoj Tiwari and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters at the inauguration event of the Signature Bridge here in the national capital on Sunday.
Manoj Tiwari was allegedly stopped by the police and AAP supporters from attending the event.
Speaking to the media following the tussle, Tiwari said, "I am a Member of Parliament from this area. I got the work for this bridge restarted and this is how Arvind Kejriwal is treating me."
"I was invited to the inauguration event. So what is the problem? Am I a criminal? Why have the police surrounded me? I'm here to welcome him (Arvind Kejriwal). The AAP and police have misbehaved with me," he further said while lashing out at the AAP government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The 575-meter bride is to be inaugurated by the Cheif Minister today, following which it will be open for public use.
The Signature Bridge project aims to reduce travel time and traffic congestion between the north-eastern and northern parts of the national capital.
The bridge, built over the Yamuna River, will be the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India.
The bridge also includes a glass-steel observation deck at the top of the bride, although it will not be available for public use for at least another three months, according to media reports. The deck offers a panoramic view of the city.
