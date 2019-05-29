Maruti Suzuki setting up second solar power plant for car manufacturing

Maruti India said on Wednesday it is setting up a second solar power plant in to meet the requirements for manufacturing

"Solar is abundant, versatile and efficient," said its "This initiative is n line with the company's philosophy to adopt and lower carbon dioxide emissions."

The five-megawatt solar power plant at will for needs over the next 25 years. "Maruti is committed to expanding its care initiatives in products in manufacturing processes and operations," said Ayukawa.

Maruti Suzuki's first solar power plant was set up in 2014 at Manesar with one-megawatt capacity. It was further expanded to 1.3 MW last year. The second captive solar power plant at Gurugram is expected to be commissioned in the current financial year 2019-20.

Nearly 95 per cent of the company's at manufacturing facilities are met by supported by grid power, it said in a statement.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)