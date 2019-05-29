Choose a stable and credible partner for your financial growth

is one of the safest investment options and unlike market-linked investment instruments, it provides certainty on returns.

Reports suggest that in 2019, FDs are continuing to do well, with interest rates going up, with most banks and NBFCs offering upwards of 7 per cent even for a 1-year deposit. Bajaj comes with ample benefits like higher returns and stability on your savings, flexible tenor, multiple payout options and you can start investing with as minimum as Rs 25,000/. Bajaj FD provides 100 per cent safety with ICRA's MAAA & CRISIL's FAAA/Stable rating, so your investments are never at risk.

Here are the benefits of Bajaj for senior citizens-

Assured and better Returns - You would always expect your principal amount to grow at a steady rate that would help you accumulate your wealth and grow your corpus. You can invest in Fixed Deposits that provide a of 8.60 per cent, which can go up to 8.95 per cent, with a reliable interest flow.

Zero market risk- At a time when the market is looming with uncertainties across asset classes such as debt market, real estate, gold or equity markets, Fixed Deposits continue to be the most lucrative and effective investment option as these are not linked to the market and its fluctuations. Fixed Deposits ensure that your earnings are safe.

The flexibility of tenures - Your financial need may vary from that of your friend or family member. Depending on your need, comfort and retirement goal, you can opt for the duration of your Fixed Deposit. Fixed Deposit tenor ranges from 12-60 months, so you can choose accordingly.

Offers complete Security- You would always like to evaluate the investment instruments properly before investing your Opportunely, Bajaj Finance's Fixed Deposits are 100 per cent safe and secure and have been awarded ICRA's MAAA (Stable) Rating and CRISIL's FAAA/Stable Rating, making it extremely safe.

Process and Online Account Management- This option makes the FD option efficient, convenient and simple right from the time of minimal document application till seamlessly managing and tracking the investment on a sustained basis.

The Fixed Deposit Calculator- This feature helps you to evaluate the returns in advance providing the much-needed clarity to plan investments and finances.

Option for the Senior Citizens- The Fixed Deposit by Bajaj Finance has a specially crafted option for the Senior Citizens that allow them the eligibility for an additional rate of interest which is 0.35 per cent higher than the regular interest rate.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is available in over +200 branches spanned over 200 cities of making it one of the most accessible So, you can now easily make a smart investment choice by investing your in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Scheme to multiply your savings and benefit from the protection and stability of your investment.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)