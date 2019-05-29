Yaantra disrupts on-demand doorstep phone repair services in India

Yaantra, the in repairs and refurbishment category today announced that it has recorded a 200 percent CAGR growth in the repair category in the last three years.

With over 700 certified technicians and across 14,000 pin codes in India, the company has emerged as a disruptor in the on-demand doorstep phone category. offers for all brands with a warranty, promises data protection and use of quality spare parts.

As per industry reports, the repair industry in is worth USD 4 million with over 350 million users across the country where everyone needs a repair service.

Whether it is a replacement of a smartphone's screen, camera, battery, mic/speaker, power/volume/home button and charging port/sub PCB, is a one-stop shop, which provides onsite service within 30 minutes and off-site part replacement service.

Through their industry-best technicians across India, the company offers an option to avail up to 20 percent discount on a part replacement. For repairs related to mobile overheating, water damage, signal issues, motherboard problem, battery issues, Yaantra's centralized service centres have the solution to resolve all issues. The company promises to deliver the within 48 hours once the problem is resolved. till date has over one million satisfied customers all over India, and has repaired and refurbished over 1.2 million Smartphone in the last six years.

"Our aim is to provide the most convenient Smartphone repair service to our customers. Whether it is their residence or workplace, we offer 30-minute doorstep service for consumers. We are trying to give a superior experience to our customers by providing them a repair service, which is quick, reliable and affordable without compromising on the quality of the parts or service. With the combination of industry-best technicians, centralized service centres to maintain quality, we have been able to cater and solve all the issues related to smartphones", said Jayant Jha, Co-founder & CEO, Yaantra.

Yaantra, being the in the refurbished category is prominently positioned in meeting the affordability factor and aspirational requirements of the common man. In addition to this, Yaantra is serving as an Exim bridge for export of refurbished phones to other emerging markets and import of used for refurbishment because of the labour and cost arbitrage.

