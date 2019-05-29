Tata Communications introduces IoT marketplace built on plug-and-play model

Digital infrastructure provider on Wednesday launched an (IoT) marketplace to bring together practitioners and enterprise customers on a single platform.

This will enable customers to tailor their solutions and drive innovation within their while enabling vendors and partners on the platform to discover new market opportunities, it said in a statement.

Consulting Frost & Sullivan finds that the enterprise market in will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 35 per cent through 2023, quadrupling the market by then. Indian enterprises have not been able to fully leverage the opportunities as there is a lack of standardisation, interoperability and connectivity in the IoT market.

"By bringing together best-of-breed IoT players on one online B2B marketplace, we are breaking new ground in the journey to unlock the power of IoT in India," said Alok Bardiya, unit at

The IoT marketplace will enable diverse customers from the government, public sector companies, enterprises, and start-ups to choose from a range of offerings and services on a plug and play model, enabling them to leverage to address their custom requirements.

Tata Communications' customers represent 300 of the Fortune 500 corporations whose digital transformation journeys are enabled by its portfolio of integrated, globally managed services that deliver local customer experiences.

