Equities trade lower, Nifty around 11,900

Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Wednesday as investors awaited fourth-quarter GDP data due to be released later this week and tracked weakness in Asian stocks.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 76 points at 39,674 while the shed 24 points to 11,905.

Except for FMCG and IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red.

Among the early losers was which dropped over 3 per cent and which slipped 2.3 per cent. Dr and Zee Entertainment too shed about 2 per cent.

However, IT stocks like Wipro, and HCL showed some gains.

Meanwhile, Asian shares sank as market sentiment soured over growing worries about the global economic growth with trade tensions between the and showing no signs of easing.

Japanese and South Korean shares fell more than 1 per cent along with some declines in Hong Kong and

US is also pressing to reduce its trade imbalance with the

