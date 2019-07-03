Marvel announces 'Marvel Zombies' comics

The dead are ready to rise. As Robert Kirkman's zombie comic 'The Walking Dead' comes to an end, Marvel is all geared up to bring back its superhero zombie series.

Titled 'Marvel Zombies', the comics giant teased the cover of the upcoming comics, illustrated by Inhyuk Lee, on Instagram, CNN reported.

The artwork featured zombie versions of Captain America, Deadpool, and Wolverine. With Their masks all torn up and palpable rage in their eyes, the zombified superheroes look ready to charge and kill.

"The dead will walk again," the caption read.

Marvel has not disclosed any more details about the upcoming project which is scheduled to release in October 2019.

In 2005 and 2006, Marvel published 'Marvel Zombies' as a five-issue miniseries. Back then it was written by "The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Sean Phillips.

The plot takes place in a universe in which the famous Marvel superheroes get infected and transform into Zombies.

