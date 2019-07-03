Punjab women's panel demands ban on Honey Singh's song owing to 'vulgar language'

Rapper Honey Singh is no stranger to controversies. The singer who recently composed a song for Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Marjaavaan', has courted a new controversy for his song 'Makhana.'

Punjab Women Commission has taken strong exception to the lyrics of the song which it called vulgar and irreverent towards women and has written a letter to the Punjab government and Director General of Police demanding action against the rapper.

Speaking to ANI, Manisha Gulati, Chairperson of Punjab Women Commission said: "Honey Singh has used extremely vulgar language in his song. The words used are absolutely irreverent for a woman that's why we want strict action against Honey Singh and Bhushan Kumar (Managing Director of T-Series). We have written a letter to Punjab government, Director General of Police and home secretary to take action against this song."

"This is also to set a benchmark so that from now onwards singers or songwriters don't make songs that disrespect women. The Central government and the Censor board should also intervene and set some kind of bar for musicians," she added.

The Commission is hopeful of getting the state government's support in banning the song, even if other authorities fail to take action.

"I am really hopeful that the Punjab government will ban the song even if the Censor Board or the Central government does not take any action. The matter has been given to IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, he has started an investigation on the same," she concluded.

This isn't the first time that Honey Singh is facing criticism over his songs. In the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, some of his songs drew flak for depicting violence against women and rape in a positive light.

Other than this, 'Party All Night' from Akshay Kumar's film 'Boss' also garnered controversy on the same grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)