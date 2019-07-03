Jamie Lynn Spears flaunts new brunette hair for role in 'Sweet Magnolias'

Jamie Lynn Spears, who is making a comeback to acting after over a decade, is working on her upcoming character's look.

The mother of two kids has been roped in to play Noreen Fitzgibbons in Netflix's series 'Sweet Magnolias', based on the novel series by Sherryl Woods.

Spears shared a time lapse of video of her getting her hair colour changed from blonde to brunette. She captioned, "Becoming Noreen".

Netflix announced of Spears joining the cast of the series in a tweet on Monday and wrote, "A young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices."

Spears reciprocated her excitement in a tweet, "Mama's going back to work y'all. Can't wait for y'all to meet 'Noreen'!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it Sweet Magnolias."

The series stars Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley in the leading roles. Chris Klein and Justin Bruening will also be seen in the show.

Last year, the actress made an appearance on 'Double Dare' with her 11-year-old daughter.

Known for appearing in the network's 'All That series' from 2002 to 2004, the actress was last seen in Nickelodeon's 'Zoey 101' from 2005 to 2008.

