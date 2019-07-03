Two months for 'Chhichhore', Sushant Singh Rajput shares amusing video

The madness from Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Chhichhore' is just two months away from hitting the theatres but the actor doesn't seem to control over his excitement.

Sushant posted a video of all the fun behind-the-scenes moments from the sets with the cast and crew.

In his caption on Instagram, the actor asked "Who would you be if you could be ANNIone ?"

"You don't have to wait for too long to find out now. As Anni and his mates are excited to stimulate your chhichhore instincts.. In about 2 months," Sushant added.

The clip features the cast exchanging laughs, some scenes from the film and also includes shots from the film's wrap up party and ends with '2 months to go.'

Other than Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant, the clip also shows Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, and Tahir Raj Bhasi as the fellow cast members.

Earlier in April, the film's director Nitesh Tiwari also posted a BTS teaser which gave some insights into the film.

The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. It will hit theatres on 30 August 2019.

