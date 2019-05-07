Masood Azhar getting designated as global terrorist big win for BJP: Adityanath

on Tuesday said, getting designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, was a big win for and the BJP.

"Compare five years of government with fifty-five years of rule and the work done under will come out on top. Under the guidance of Modiji, BJP also succeeded in getting designated as a global terrorist, it means just like Osama Bin Laden, his days too are numbered," Yogi said at an election rally here.

He also took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement where she had accepted that the was fielding some candidates only to cut votes.

"Everybody knows Congress is now reduced to a level where it fights not to win but to cut the votes of other parties, has herself accepted that," he said.

He also targeted and 'mahagathbandhan' in and said, "The two years of work done under us is much more than what SP and BSP managed in twenty years," he said.

"We never saw or asked anyone's caste or religion before giving them the benefits of our schemes. A poor person is a poor person. It was not like this under Congress and SP, BSP," Yogi said.

He also talked about the anti-Triple Talaq bill and said that the Congress and SP, BSP only play gimmicks in the name of woman empowerment.

"The SP-BSP, Congress all talk about women empowerment, but when we brought out the anti-Triple Talaq bill, they opposed it. How will the country prosper if the Muslim women are lagging behind and devoid of their rights? We will make and enact such strong laws which will deter anyone from even thinking of harming a woman," he said.

will see polling in both the remaining phases on May 12 and 19 in the seven-phased elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

