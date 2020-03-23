Match fixing accused Sanjeev Chawla moves bail plea in Delhi court

Sanjeev Chawla, who was allegedly involved in a cricket match-fixing racket that was busted by the Delhi Police and extradited to India on February 12, has moved a bail plea in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Chawla had earlier also challenged the custodial remand given by the Patiala House court in the case. The match-fixing racket was busted by the Delhi Police in 2000.

The accused, through his counsel, had challenged the custodial remand on the grounds that it was against the extradition treaty signed between the United Kingdom and India.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Sanjeev Chawla, had told the Delhi High Court that the government has assured the UK court during his extradition proceedings, that he will be kept in Tihar Jail while facing trial in India.

Pahwa had opposed questioning of Chawla saying that the government had informed the UK court during extradition proceedings that investigation has been completed.