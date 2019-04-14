Mayawati will break alliance with Akhilesh after LS poll results: Naresh Agarwal

Taking a swipe at SP-BSP alliance, on Saturday said that will be seen running on the road after will break alliance with the party the very next day results for elections are declared.

"Counting will be held on May 23 and on May 24 will say that she is breaking that alliance since Muslims and Aheer had deceived her and then Akhilesh will be seen running on roads," Agarwal said while campaigning for a BJP candidate here.

"Like the last of Mughal was Jafar Shah Rangeela, the last of Yadav family is Akhilesh Yadav," he said.

SP has stitched an alliance with BSP and in Out of 80 seats in the state, SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and on 3 seats.

Agarwal criticised Akhilesh for not declaring him as SP's candidate for Rajya Sabha in 2018.

"Why did they not give the ticket to me? Because he (Akhilesh) likes an They had denied me a ticket at this age," he said.

Agarwal had joined the BJP last year after he was denied ticket of the Rajya Sabha and Akhilesh Yadav-led party had selected Jaya Bachchan as Rajya Sabha candidate.

The further attacked the Mahagathbandhan saying that the coalition governments in the past had only lasted for six months.

"The government cannot run for five years under Mulayam, Mayawati, Mamata and Akhilesh. There were coalition governments before under Chandrashekhar ji, Charan Singh ji, VP Singh, Their governments had lasted for only six months," Agarwal said.

"What you need a government of five years of just six months. This election is between nationalism and separatism," he added.

