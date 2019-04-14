Alpesh Thakor couldn't handle respect and power given by Congress: Hardik Patel

Patel on Saturday said his party gave a lot of respect and power to MLA which the latter could not handle.

" party had given so much respect and power but he could not handle it. He started playing blame games," told ANI.

Alpesh, who had joined the party in 2017 ahead of last Assembly polls, barely after 18 months tendered his resignations from all party posts on Wednesday evening.

further alleged that the BJP tried its best to stop him from contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

"I am accepting the decision of the BJP lawyers tried their best so that I could not contest the ongoing elections. Congress wanted to take me to the Parliament. I am a 25-year-old young man and many elections will come in the future," he said.

The had declined urgent hearing on Hardik's plea seeking suspension of his conviction in a case of rioting and arson in Mehsana district of during the Patidar quota stir in 2015.

Patel had moved the apex court challenging the order of the High Court, which in August last year suspended his jail sentence but not the conviction. He had joined Congress on March 12 and was given a party ticket to contest the election from Jamnagar in Gujarat.

When questioned about the mention of amending in Congress' manifesto, he said, "BJP misguided the people. Congress said to remove sedition charges but will not tolerate anti-nationalism. The BJP does not have any issue to fight the elections that is why they always come with issues like anti-nationalism."

The who led the Patidar agitation in 2015 claimed that his community is happy with his decision of joining the Congress party.

"There are a huge number of Patidars who like me and my leadership. Patidar community is happy with my decision of joining the Congress. I believe they will support me and will help in fighting this battle."

Speaking about his campaign for Congress, Hardik said: "I will do 42 rallies and we will try to make Congress candidates win. Congress is in favour of the poor and farmers. Achhe din aayenge, (Good days will come, will bring them)."

Polling for 26 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

