McDonald's to launch vegan burger in Israel

With an aim to expand its customer base, McDonald is set to go green, with the launch of its vegan burger in Israel's Tel Aviv in the next six weeks.

The vegan burger, which will feature a patty made out of wheat and soybean, is developed by Nestle.

The burger by the fast food giant is similar to "The Big Vegan" launched by it in Germany earlier this year.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the burger will be first made available in Tel Aviv, but it is unclear whether these new vegan burgers will be available at all 180 locations across Israel or whether they will be Kosher certified.

Kosher foods are those that conform to the Jewish dietary regulations.

Burger King, one of McDonald's largest competitors, is also marketing vegan burgers made by Impossible, reported the Jerusalem Post.

