JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

2 terrorists, 2 IRGC members killed in armed clashes in northwest Iran

Scared of enquiry into corruption, Chandra Babu Naidu sent 4 MPs to join BJP: Telangana minister
Business Standard

McDonald's to launch vegan burger in Israel

ANI  |  Middle East 

With an aim to expand its customer base, McDonald is set to go green, with the launch of its vegan burger in Israel's Tel Aviv in the next six weeks.

The vegan burger, which will feature a patty made out of wheat and soybean, is developed by Nestle.

The burger by the fast food giant is similar to "The Big Vegan" launched by it in Germany earlier this year.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the burger will be first made available in Tel Aviv, but it is unclear whether these new vegan burgers will be available at all 180 locations across Israel or whether they will be Kosher certified.

Kosher foods are those that conform to the Jewish dietary regulations.

Burger King, one of McDonald's largest competitors, is also marketing vegan burgers made by Impossible, reported the Jerusalem Post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 05:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU