Celine Dion makes style statement; dazzles in ill-fitted shoes

Shattering the fashion statute, legendary singer Celine Dion dazzled her way across the Schiaparelli Fall Winter show, wearing eccentric and ill-fitted pair of shoes, with insoles peering out of them.

The 51-year-old singer, who was spotted in Paris attending shows during Haute Couture Fashion Week, donned an all-black halter-neck midi dress and elbow length gloves. But, what gave a whimsical touch to her otherwise arid outfit were the open-toe shoes. The all black open-toed snakeskin-embossed boots had an inch of insole inching forward. The insole featured a blue design which looked like a cloud on a sunny day.

The look made the "my heart will go on" singer look like she was walking on the clouds.

What was earlier considered a faux pas, has now become the style statement as Dion made it look chic rather than ill-fitted.

According to one of Dion's stylist, Pepe Munoz, the entire look was custom Schiaparelli from head to toe, reported bustle.com.

This was not only the show-stopping dress which Dion had worn during the Haute Couture Fashion Week. She had worn a transparent gown to the Iris van Herpen Fall Winter show on July 1.

Dion wore one of Herpen's 3D-printed dresses, having a wavy texture.

Another one of Dion's bold outfit choices for the fashion week was mismatched shoes.

Sporting a blazer and yellow mini, the singer waded out in the streets wearing a pair of $750 mismatched heels by Jimmy Choo, reported Bustle.com.

While one heel was black with a white pointed toe, other was yellow with a white pointed toe.

