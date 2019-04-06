Meet Kiwibot, a robot that delivers food

-
Online food ordering is a booming business and robots are quick to take away the charm of having a human deliver your favourite dishes when you are feeling extra hungry.
Kiwibot is the robot counterpart of the pizza delivery person. As Cnet explains, users order food from the connected Kiwi app and a courier picks up the order and drops them into the Kiwibots at a designated meet-up spot.
A Kiwibot is equipped with six cameras and GPS to deliver the order at the right place. Now here comes the best part. Only the person who has ordered will be able to open the Kiwibot and retrieve the order through the app.
These Kiwibots have been delivering food in UC Berkeley since 2017 and have made 30,000 deliveries so far.
