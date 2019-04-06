JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

PM Modi eats Birayni in Pak, hugs in China but doesn't meet villagers in Varanasi: Priyanka Gandhi

IPL 2019: Andre Russell steers KKR to 5-wicket victory over RCB
Business Standard

Meet Kiwibot, a robot that delivers food

ANI  |  Others 

Online food ordering is a booming business and robots are quick to take away the charm of having a human deliver your favourite dishes when you are feeling extra hungry.

Kiwibot is the robot counterpart of the pizza delivery person. As Cnet explains, users order food from the connected Kiwi app and a courier picks up the order and drops them into the Kiwibots at a designated meet-up spot.

A Kiwibot is equipped with six cameras and GPS to deliver the order at the right place. Now here comes the best part. Only the person who has ordered will be able to open the Kiwibot and retrieve the order through the app.

These Kiwibots have been delivering food in UC Berkeley since 2017 and have made 30,000 deliveries so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 00:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU