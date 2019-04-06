Meet Kiwibot, a robot that delivers food

ordering is a booming business and robots are quick to take away the charm of having a human deliver your favourite dishes when you are feeling extra hungry.

Kiwibot is the counterpart of the pizza delivery person. As Cnet explains, users order from the connected Kiwi app and a courier picks up the order and drops them into the Kiwibots at a designated meet-up spot.

A Kiwibot is equipped with six cameras and to deliver the order at the right place. Now here comes the best part. Only the person who has ordered will be able to open the Kiwibot and retrieve the order through the app.

These Kiwibots have been delivering in since 2017 and have made 30,000 deliveries so far.

