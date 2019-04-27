'Brahmastra' release date postponed, won't lock horns with Dabangg

The release of Ayan Mukerji's dream project 'Brahmastra', starring and Ranbir Kapoor, has been postponed. The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020.

Ayan announced the news on his account.

While according to the statement, the release has been postponed because the team needs "more time in order to get the VFX right," multiple have pointed out that the makers might have taken this decision to avoid locking horns with Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' at the box office on 2019.

On Friday, announced that his upcoming flick 'Dabangg 3' will release on December 20, 2019.

"In the past week, I have learned that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right. With that in mind, we are moving from 2019 as our goal for the release of the movie," Ayan clarified in the statement.

"Our release date is now slated for summer 2020 but we will announce this officially once we are absolutely certain of the date," the statement read.

'Brahmastra' is first part of a sci-fi trilogy which has been created by Ayan. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan,

