Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been blessed with a baby boy.
The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby boy weighing 7lbs 3oz. According to a report by Sky News, the Duke of Sussex was present for the birth and said both the mother and child are doing well.
"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody," Sky News quoted Prince Harry as saying.
Meghan Markle went into labour earlier today.
The royal couple announced the news of pregnancy back in October 2018. The couple successfully kept every little detail about the pregnancy, including the sex of their child, under tight wraps.
