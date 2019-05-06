Not easy to be a star kid: Tiger Shroff

Pressure to perform on star kids is immense, said

"People notice us very quickly because of our parents and because we are star kids. The pressure is, in fact, double on us to live up to their image," Tiger told reporters here.

Tiger, son of Jackoe Shroff, was in to promote his upcoming film 'Student of The Year 2'. His co-stars and were also present on the occasion.

The 29-year-old actor, who recently injured his leg while performing an action scene for Student of The Year 2', arrived at the press conference, sitting in a wheelchair.

The 'Baaghi' a casual look with jeans, tee and shirt.

Ananya looked stunning in a white striped shirt and a lower, while Tara exuded cute vibe in a navy blue tee and a pair of shorts with white hoodie and sneakers.

Tiger took the occasion to thank cinema for his success.

"Whatever I am today is because of commercial cinema. My goal is to entertain not just a small group of people and I am grateful that I have been accepted by the masses very gracefully," the 'Heropanti' told reporters.

Tiger, known for his cool dance moves and power-packed sequences, was asked whether his action scenes can stereotype his image in the industry.

On being asked if his action scenes can typecast his image in the industry, Tiger said that it helps maintain his identity

"Yes, Bollywood is stereotype but the stereotype gives you identity. There is so much competition these days that one has to maintain his image in the film industry. This stereotype helps maintain my identity," the actor quipped.

'Student of The Year 2' is the sequel to 2012 release 'Student of The Year' and was a runaway success and marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and

Last week, the makers of the film had released the 'Hook Up song' featuring Alia Bhatt, where the fans got to see the sizzling chemistry between Alia and Tiger, which the makers termed as Tiger+Alia= Talia

'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and

The film which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra is set to hit the screens on May 10.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)