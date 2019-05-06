Despite leg injury, Tiger Shroff promotes 'SOTY2' in Delhi

Tiger Shroff, who is known for his action sequences, arrived at a promotional event here on Monday on a wheelchair to promote his upcoming film 'SOTY2' in

A wheelchair-bound Tiger, while speaking to media here, said he sprained his leg during an action sequence in a shoot.

Praising his fans for the love they bestow upon him, Tiger said, "I can't let my fans down no matter what happens in my life. This is the reason which keeps me motivated and I am continuously travelling, meeting people and promoting my film."

Talking about the difference between 'real' and 'reel' school life, Tiger said, "SOTY 2 school is different from a real school. There is more sports and less of studies. However, the movie has a hidden message for youth which will be revealed once people watch the movie."

Reminiscing his own school days, Tiger revealed that he was more into sports rather than studies.

Tiger was accompanied by his co-stars and at the event.

The first installment of 'Student of the Year', which released in 2012, marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, and in Bollywood. The film was directed by

Helmed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, the second installment of the film is slated to hit the big screens on May 10.

