Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' to go on floors this June

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is all set to go on floors in June this year in London.
The film is will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, the filmmaker behind 'Notebook', 'Mitron' and 'Filmistaan'.
The production of the project is being held by multiple production houses, including Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, Saif Ali Khan's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.
Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.
"Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment acquires Jawaani Jaaneman... Will co-produce with Saif Ali Khan [Black Knight Films] and Jay Shewakramani [Northern Lights Films]... Stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaia F... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Starts June 2019 in London," Adarsh tweeted.
2019 is turning out to be a busy year for Saif Ali Khan. In addition to 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Saif is currently working on 'Taanaji: The Unsung Hero', which also features Ajay Devgn. Saif will also feature in 'Dil Bechara', which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is the Hindi adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars'.
Meanwhile, Tabu is all set to hit the big screens with her upcoming film 'De De Pyaar De' starring alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
