Makers share another look of Salman from Bharat

ANI  |  Bollywood 

The makers of the film 'Bharat' have shared another picture of Salman Khan from the sets of the film.

Ali Abbas Zafar posted the picture on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Bharat in oil fields middle east, picture by dop Marchin.."

Makers of the film have released two songs 'Slow Motion' featuring Salman Khan with Disha Patani and 'Chashni' which is a romantic track, featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif.

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Tabu essaying pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

'Bharat' comes as the third collaboration of Ali Abbas Zafar with Salman Khan after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

'Bharat' will release on Eid, June 5.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 16:28 IST

