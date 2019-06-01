Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Pride Month

and kicked off Pride Month on Saturday with a sweet post dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

The shared a collage of images, including one of them featuring Harry's late mother on their account in honour of Pride Month, which kicks off on June 1 in U.K. and U.S.

"Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we "proudly" shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future," the caption read.

Celebrating the LGBTQ community, they wrote, "love is love."

"We stand with you and support you Because it's very simple: love is love," the caption further read.

Harry's late mother has repeatedly used her royal status to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS and campaign for better treatment for patients.

Last month, The Duke and explained that they were only following organisations on that work to "promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection," with a changing list to reflect charities surrounding different causes each month, reported People.

They unfollowed the royal members accounts -- including Kensington Royal ( and Kate Middleton's account), Clarence House (the account of and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall), Eugenie, Prince and even The Royal Family (which represents the and other members of the family).

During his visit to a YMCA, met with The U.K. charity is a in supporting transgender children, and wanted to highlight the organisation's work as part of the Royal Foundation's ongoing efforts in the field of mental health.

Green told the outlet that Harry's invitation to the roundtable discussion convened by The Royal Foundation's "Heads Together" campaign was "quite heartening, bearing in mind that there is such controversy and we are attacked regularly."

"I think it's always really important to young people to see that people with the authority and credibility that has are supporting them and are listening and acknowledging the fact that they exist," Green said.

Prince has also extended his support for the community, posing for the cover of Attitude magazine in June 2016.

