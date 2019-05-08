-
ALSO READ
'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerji shares rare picture featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Ayan Mukerji makes Instagram debut ahead of 'Brahmastra' logo launch
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' to release on Christmas 2019
'Brahmastra' team at Kumbh to unravel a 'spectacle'
Ranbir Kapoor practices 'Shiva sessions' for 'Brahmastra'
-
Makers of the much-awaited film 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released a picture giving us a sneak peek into the film.
Ayan Mukerji on his Instagram handle posted a picture of Ranbir Kapoor along with his trainer from movement and culture expert group, Ido Portal and wrote, "Ido Portal. As we started on this movie, the first big question to answer was: How do we create the moves for Shiva's connection with Fire? Fire being the centre of Shiva's power in Brahmastra... a power that comes from ancient Indians, from a deeply spiritual place, from within. I had no reference point for what I had written... No comic books, or existing story on which this was based... but for Shiva's movements, we needed something that worked amazingly as action entertainment, but also had something deeper, something that was created from a very original spiritual place," said Ayan.
"It was one of the great fortunes for the movie that I found Ido and understood what he did, and that he agreed to work with Ranbir on this. Our time with Ido has taken us from Phuket to Berlin, Mumbai, Tel Aviv and Sofia... The contribution he has made is to be experienced in the movie... but the joy of collaborations like this, filled with growth and learning, is one of the most wonderful things to have happened on this journey...," he added.
Kapoor is currently prepping up for "Brahmastra" in Germany, where he is training with Ido Portal.
Earlier today, Ayan Mukerji on his Instagram handle posted a video where Ranbir can be seen practising some techniques and moves with the trainer. In the short video, Alia Bhatt can be seen recording the training process.
"Shiva Sessions Last Saturday, Berlin. Prep work for our next shooting schedule is on... and once again, our path led us to one of our most special collaborators on this journey - Ido Portal. (More on his role in helping Ranbir build his performance in another post...)For now, some random moments from our weekend brainstorming session with Ido...," he captioned the post.
Last month, the director announced that the release of "Brahmastra" has been pushed to summer 2020.
The movie was earlier set to release in this December, but Ayan said he decided to postpone the date as he did not want to compromise on the technical aspects of the VFX-heavy film.
'Brahmastra' is first part of a sci-fi trilogy which has been created by Ayan. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.
Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU