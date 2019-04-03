Mehbooba hits out at BJP with 'dog ate my homework' jibe

Former on Wednesday hit out at the BJP saying the way the party blames former for all the wrong decisions the NDA government has taken is equivalent to the 'dog ate my homework alibi in school.'

Mufti tweeted, "BJP blaming Nehru for all the wrong decisions & policies NDA has undertaken is the equivalent of a child using the dog ate my homework alibi in school."

Reacting to Nirmala Sitharaman's remark on manifesto pertaining to AFSPA, she tweeted, "Allure of power gives PDPs agenda of alliance agreed upon by BJP clearly stipulated a review & gradual withdraw of AFSPA from disturbed areas in J & K. demanding it is treason but BJP wanting it to grab power is OK?"

Sitharaman earlier today had said, "Is this right? It is an effort to weaken the armed forces. They are trying to dilute the immunity of our security forces."

Mufti, in a subsequent tweet, wrote, "An excerpt from PDPs Agenda of Alliance which served as the foundation for our coalition with BJP. Repealing AFSPA from JK is anti- & demoralising for armed forces. Then why was it repealed in 3 districts in Arunachal by BJP? Why keep a different yardstick for "

The excerpt read, "While both parties have historically held a different view on the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the need for it in the State at present, as part of the agenda for governance of this alliance, the coalition government will examine the need for de-notifying 'disturbed areas'. This, as a consequence, would enable the to take a final view on the continuation of AFSPA in these areas."

